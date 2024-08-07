Truist Foundation increases support for Southeastern communities impacted by storm Debby

Additional $100,000 grant will help communities across the Carolinas recover from anticipated flooding

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As storm Debby moves up the Southeastern coastline, Truist Foundation today announced it will donate an additional $100,000 to support relief and recovery efforts in impacted communities in South Carolina and North Carolina in anticipation of catastrophic flooding. Funds will be distributed to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy's Atlantic Hurricane Season Recovery Fund and the American Red Cross.

This grant is in addition to Truist Foundation's previously announced $100,000 grant to support relief and recovery efforts in impacted communities in Florida and Georgia. Those funds were distributed to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy's Atlantic Hurricane Season Recovery Fund, the American Red Cross and United Way Worldwide.

"When disasters strike, Truist Foundation is committed to putting our purpose into action and inspiring others to do the same," said Lynette Bell, president of Truist Foundation. "While the full extent of the damage from storm Debby remains to be seen, we want to ensure that those impacted by this storm across the Southeast have the support necessary to begin the recovery process as quickly as possible."

The selected organizations will use their grant funds to identify and deliver the most critical immediate community needs such as access to food, shelter and medical services. A portion of the donation will be focused on medium- and long-term recovery informed by disaster experts in partnership with those in the affected communities. Restoration efforts may address needs such as rebuilding homes, providing mental health, legal and disaster case management services, and other urgent challenges identified as recovery efforts progress.

Additionally, earlier this year, Truist Foundation donated $1 million to the American Red Cross Annual Disaster Giving Program, designed to deploy assistance quickly to communities impacted by events such as storm Debby. Those funds help provide food, shelter, emotional support, comfort kits and other immediate relief supplies to thousands of families and individuals impacted by such disasters.

About Truist Foundation

Truist Foundation is committed to Truist Financial Corporation's (NYSE: TFC) purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities. The foundation, an endowed private foundation established in 2020 whose operating budget is independent of Truist Financial Corporation, makes strategic investments in a wide variety of nonprofit organizations centered around two focus areas: building career pathways to economic mobility and strengthening small businesses to ensure all communities have an equal opportunity to thrive. Embodying these focus areas are the foundation's leading initiatives — the Inspire Awards and Where It Starts. Learn more at Truist.com/Foundation.

