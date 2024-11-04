Truist hires Kerry Jessani to lead new mid-corporate banking team

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced it has hired Kerry Jessani as head of mid-corporate banking. Jessani will build and lead a coverage team focused on delivering industry-based expertise and solutions to private and public companies across the U.S.

Mid-corporate banking will complement the national investment and corporate banking coverage, research, advisory and capital markets expertise of Truist Securities and bolster Truist's commercial banking business which operates in some of the most attractive growth markets in the U.S. The investment in this new team aligns with Truist's overall strategic plan of accelerating growth and improving profitability.

Jessani joins Truist following more than 20 years at JP Morgan, most recently serving as deputy head of specialized industries for its commercial banking unit. In this role, Jessani led and grew a national specialized industries team that serves clients across a variety of sectors, including healthcare, higher education, restaurants and franchises, and several industrial segments.

Jessani began her tenure at JP Morgan in investment banking before transitioning to commercial and corporate banking, holding roles of increasing responsibility across a variety of industry coverage and treasury management teams. She began her career at Bear, Stearns & Co. after graduating from Georgetown University and also holds an MBA from the NYU Stern School of Business. An active member of her community, Jessani is a board member of the Nursing School at Belmont University.

Jessani will join Truist in February, reporting to Chief Wholesale Banking Officer Kristin Lesher, and serve as a member of the Truist Operating Council.

"Kerry has a track record of success building and growing a national team that delivers industry-specific advice," said Lesher. "Her experience leading teams that provide core banking solutions, including lending, deposits, and payments, in close partnership with investment banking and wealth management teams make her a natural fit for this role."

Truist Wholesale Banking provides comprehensive commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial real estate, wholesale payments and wealth management solutions to business owners, management teams and high net worth individuals and families.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. As a leading U.S. commercial bank, Truist has leading market share in many of the high-growth markets across the country. Truist offers a wide range of products and services through our wholesale and consumer businesses, including consumer and small business banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth management, payments, and specialized lending businesses. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top-10 commercial bank with total assets of $523 billion as of September 30, 2024. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation