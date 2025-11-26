Truist hires Lo Li to lead consumer and small business banking technology, data and operations

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced Lo Li as chief divisional technology, data and operations officer for Consumer and Small Business Banking. Lo will further Truist's commitment to innovation and client excellence within Consumer and Small Business Banking by leading the strategic direction and execution of its critical technology, data and operations initiatives. She'll take on her new role Dec.1 and report to Truist Chief Information Officer Steve Hagerman.

Lo Li, Truist's new chief divisional technology, data and operations officer for Consumer and Small Business Banking.

"Lo brings a wealth of experience in technology leadership and operational excellence to Truist," said Hagerman. "Her proven ability to drive digital transformation and prioritize client-centric solutions aligns with our focus to deliver innovative and customized banking experiences for our clients."

Lo is an accomplished executive, technologist and innovator. Most recently, at Capital One, she served as chief technology officer and managing vice president for the retail bank, overseeing digital transformation and operational upgrades while supporting customer-driven solutions and business growth.

"I'm honored to join Truist, an organization committed to innovation and client success," said Lo. "I look forward to working with the talented team at Truist to deliver transformative technology and operational excellence that empower our clients and communities."

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist has leading market share in many of the high-growth markets in the U.S. and offers a wide range of products and services through wholesale and consumer businesses, including consumer and small business banking, commercial and corporate banking, investment banking and capital markets, wealth management, payments, and specialized lending businesses. Truist is a top-10 commercial bank with total assets of $544 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Learn more at Truist.com.

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation