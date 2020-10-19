Truist Introduces Vinoo Vijay as Chief Marketing Officer

"Innovative technologies, human touch and distinctive client experiences are the cornerstones of the Truist brand," said Chief Digital and Client Experience Officer Dontá Wilson. "They're also the hallmarks that punctuate Vinoo's decades-long marketing career. Widely considered one of the most innovative marketers, his experience leading financial services marketing at scale, transforming client experience, and launching breakthrough brands makes him the perfect leader to accelerate our brand promise of standing for better."

Vijay brings more than 20 years of purpose-driven leadership and proven experience helping top-tier companies, including H&R Block, TD Bank, Ally Financial, Bank of America and FedEx, redefine their brands and client experiences. Most recently, as the former chief marketing officer at H&R Block, he led the development of data-driven marketing performance and the successful integration of the new company purpose into their brand story. As chief marketing officer at TD Bank, he helped build and grow a new U.S. banking brand centered on the power of personal banking. As head of Global Brand and Product Marketing, he conceived the Ally brand and led the successful launch of the new digital financial services brand along with several client innovations.

"I'm thrilled to join a purpose-driven financial services company so committed to creating a distinctive client experience," said Chief Marketing Officer Vinoo Vijay. "It's an incredible opportunity for our Truist teammates to reset what consumers and communities expect from their bank."

A champion of client-centric marketing and innovation, Vijay has been at the forefront of the development of fintech strategies and shaping brands. He has helped brands pivot how they serve clients as well as activate brand purpose to drive business decisions. He brings deep industry knowledge of integrating marketing, digital, product innovation, and client experience to power sustainable business growth.

"Vinoo will play a critical role in shaping the Truist brand strategy and delivering on our purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities," said Wilson. "I'm excited to have such a well-respected and talented marketing leader on our team as we redefine the client experience and create the future of finance."

