Truist Launches Community Champions Program to Celebrate Local Individuals in Partnership with the Atlanta Braves and Omni Hotel at The Battery Atlanta

ATLANTA, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced its first annual Community Champions Program to honor three exceptional people and the impact they have made on their communities. In partnership with the Atlanta Braves and the Omni Hotel at The Battery Atlanta, Truist will recognize Pete Smithing, Reginald Hollins and Belisa Urbina during an upcoming home game in the final month of the regular season. To celebrate their significant community contributions, these honorees will have the opportunity to watch the Braves take the field from a private suite at the Omni Hotel at The Battery Atlanta overlooking Truist Park.

"As part of our purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities, we wanted to create a special experience for those who have made meaningful contributions to the community, especially during these challenging times," said Dontá Wilson, chief digital and client experience officer for Truist. "While this is certainly an unconventional season, it is important for us to honor these individuals and allow them to join in on the excitement that is a home game at Truist Park. Together with the Braves and Omni Hotel at The Battery Atlanta, we are thrilled to celebrate and thank these community champions for their impactful work."

The three community champions will be honored on September 22 for their incredible commitment and generous efforts to care for their communities amid the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond:

Pete Smithing, executive chef Delaware North at Truist Park: During the COVID-19 shutdown, Chef Pete led and executed the "Braves Home Plate Project" as part of his work with Delaware North and in partnership with Goodr and Second Helpings Atlanta to provide over 95,000 meals in response to food insecurity needs across Metro Atlanta. In addition, he coordinated meal distribution for frontline healthcare workers across six cities in Braves Country, and distributed over 2,400 KN95 masks, 500 bottles of hand sanitizer and 4,800 face shields to local hospitals in partnership with Westrock.

Reginald Hollins, Tuskegee University baseball coach: Currently in his fifth season as head coach, he has demonstrated his passion for his team, the historic college, and the community. Coach Hollins coordinated and funded the effort to refurbish the team's playing field and practice facility, ultimately allowing the baseball program to return to its home field and revive baseball in the Tuskegee community. Since 2014, he has led his program in the efforts of raising more than $25,000 for the Joy to Life Foundation, where the team's annual breast cancer game helps to raise funds for free screenings to men and women in the state of Alabama.

Belisa Urbina, co-founder and executive director of Ser Familia: During the pandemic, Belisa spearheaded her organization's efforts to provide more than 90,000 pounds of food and over $600,000 in emergency assistance to those in need. Named one of the 50 most influential Latinos in Georgia for the past 2 years, she along with her husband Miguel, co-founder of the organization, have dedicated their lives to serving Latinos by giving them the tools, resources, and skills they need to go from crisis to thriving.

"I'm so thankful for the opportunity to give back to Braves Country and the people that make our community so special, especially during this time of need," said Chef Pete Smithing. "It is an honor to be recognized by Truist alongside two inspiring individuals who work tirelessly to serve others each day. There's no better way to celebrate than by watching the Braves play live from a unique vantage point at Truist Park, and I'm truly grateful for the experience."

As part of the exclusive game-viewing experience, the honorees will be joined by a few family and friends following CDC and social distancing guidelines. They will also receive ballpark essentials, including a customized Braves jersey, Truist Park t-shirt, cooler, complimentary food and drink, and more.

For more information on Truist and Truist Park happenings, visit www.Truist.com and www.braves.com/truistpark.

About Truist



Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspire and build better lives and communities. With 275 years of combined BB&T and SunTrust history, Truist serves approximately 12 million households with leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is the sixth-largest commercial bank in the U.S. with total assets of $504 billion as of June 30, 2020. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

About Atlanta Braves

Based in Atlanta since 1966, the Braves are the longest continuously operating franchise in Major League Baseball. Since 1991, Braves teams have earned two National League wild cards, 17 division championships, five National League pennants, and a World Series title. Atlanta Braves games are telecast on FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast. Radio broadcasts can be heard in Atlanta on 680 The Fan (AM), Rock 100.5 (FM) and regionally on the Atlanta Braves Radio Network. Follow the Braves at braves.com, facebook.com/braves, and twitter.com/braves.

About Omni Hotel at The Battery Atlanta

Omni Hotel at The Battery Atlanta is a full-service hotel located in The Battery Atlanta, a mixed-use development that is home to Truist Park, the Coca-Cola Roxy music venue, shopping, dining and premier office space. The hotel encompasses 264 rooms, inclusive of 28 suites, and more than 20,000 square feet of meeting space, Dining options abound at Omni Hotel at The Battery Atlanta, with a southern-inspired restaurant, as well as a poolside restaurant and lobby bar. Guests can also enjoy an elevated pool deck with views of The Battery Atlanta and a unique American craft retail experience at South End Trading Company. Designed with a modern approach that draws inspiration from America's favorite pastime, Omni Hotel at The Battery Atlanta is the official hotel of the Atlanta Braves. For more information, visit OmniHotels.com/BatteryAtlanta or call (678) 567-7327. Follow Omni Hotel at The Battery Atlanta on social at Facebook.com/OmniBatteryAtlanta, Twitter.com/OmniBatteryATL and Instagram.com/omnibatteryatl.

