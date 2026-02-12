Truist launches secure open banking experience

New platform empowers consumer and small business clients with more control over financial data and seamless access to trusted fintech tools

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today introduced its first open banking integration, connecting first to Mastercard's open finance technology. The API-based platform provides Truist consumer and small business clients with secure, centralized access to their financial data—unlocking transparency, personalization and control across a growing ecosystem of trusted fintech apps.

These clients can now seamlessly connect to the apps of their choice through direct connections to Mastercard's open finance platform. This experience offers clients secure, tokenized access to manage which applications can view their financial data and for what purpose, without sharing usernames or passwords.

"Open banking digitally empowers Truist clients and small business owners with secure, personalized experiences and a more holistic view of their financial lives," said Truist Head of Digital, Client Experience and Marketing Sherry Graziano. "This platform provides more secure data sharing, new pathways for those with limited credit histories, more choices for how to pay and get paid, and better insight into overall financial health, all with the safeguards our clients expect."

Truist has selected Mastercard as its first direct API integration, ensuring that Truist clients have access to trusted and secure data-driven experiences of their choice through Mastercard's industry-leading API connectivity.

"Secure, convenient financial experiences are a gamechanger–but trust is the critical ingredient to ensuring clients and businesses can tap into their full potential," said Executive Vice President, Open Finance, Americas at Mastercard Bart Willaert. "With our shared values of trust and security, we are delighted to offer the clients and small businesses Truist serves seamless connections to all that open banking has to offer."

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist has leading market share in many of the high-growth markets in the U.S. and offers a wide range of products and services through wholesale and consumer businesses, including consumer and small business banking, commercial and corporate banking, investment banking and capital markets, wealth management, payments, and specialized lending businesses. Truist is a top-10 commercial bank with total assets of $548 billion as of December 31, 2025. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Learn more at Truist.com.

About Mastercard

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we're building a resilient economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.

www.mastercard.com

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation