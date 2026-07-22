Truist hires Shimna Sameer as head of Truist Wealth

Sameer to drive growth, investment in wealth management business

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced Shimna Sameer as head of Truist Wealth. Sameer joins the company to accelerate the performance and scale the delivery of Truist's wealth management business.

As head of Truist Wealth, Sameer will have broad oversight of business strategy, including the delivery of Truist's purpose-driven wealth experience to clients, enhancing the advisor and client experience, investing in and deploying innovative technology, strengthening partnerships across the enterprise and delivering long-term growth.

Shimna Sameer announced head of Truist Wealth.

Sameer has more than 20 years of experience in consumer banking, wealth management and private banking. Most recently, she served as head of products, solutions and platforms at Bank of America Private Bank. In this role, Sameer was responsible for managing the Private Bank's digital platforms, business and talent strategies and client experience, as well as driving business opportunities across the enterprise. She also led the delivery of the firm's specialized capabilities – including wealth strategy, trust services, custom lending and art services – to all of Bank of America's wealth management clients. Throughout her career, Sameer has led scaled client-facing businesses and large transformational initiatives, including developing the strategy for the sales organization, digital solutions and talent development for Merrill Edge.

Sameer will join Truist in October, reporting to Chief Wholesale Banking Officer Kristin Lesher, and serve as a member of the Truist Operating Council. She will be based in Truist's Hudson Yards offices in New York City.

"Truist Wealth is critical to our enterprise growth strategy and we'll continue to invest in technology enhancements, empower our advisors and broaden the solutions we provide clients," said Kristin Lesher, Truist Chief Wholesale Banking Officer. "Shim has spent her career serving clients, leading organizations to achieve outsized results and designing and implementing strategies that drive performance. She has a proven ability to partner across the enterprise, support advisor growth and development and leverage technology to scale businesses. Her experience and success across banking and wealth management will shape Truist Wealth at an important moment in our business."

Truist Wealth delivers holistic wealth management solutions to affluent, high, and ultra-high net worth individuals, families, and business owners across the U.S. and abroad. Truist Wealth is part of the Truist Wholesale Banking segment which provides comprehensive solutions to commercial, corporate, institutional and high-net-worth clients through a combination of regional coverage and industry-focused teams serving clients across the U.S.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist has leading market share in many of the high-growth markets in the U.S. and offers a wide range of products and services through wholesale and consumer businesses, including consumer and small business banking, commercial and corporate banking, investment banking and capital markets, wealth management, payments, and specialized lending businesses. Truist is a top-10 commercial bank with total assets of $556 billion as of June 30, 2026. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Learn more at Truist.com.

About Truist Wealth

Truist Wealth delivers holistic wealth management solutions to affluent, high, and ultra-high net worth individuals, families, and business owners across the U.S. and abroad. Truist Wealth provides distinct solutions for individuals and businesses through the following affiliates: Banking products and services, corporate trust, escrow, and institutional investment management services to public, private, and nonprofit organizations provided by Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Securities, brokerage accounts, and/or annuities offered by Truist Investment Services, Inc., member FINRA, SIPC, and a licensed insurance agency. Investment advisory services offered by Truist Advisory Services, Inc. and affiliated SEC registered investment advisers.

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation