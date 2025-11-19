Truist names Pascal Belaud as chief AI & data officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced that Pascal Belaud will be the company's chief AI & data officer, starting Nov. 24. Belaud, who joins the company from a long tenure at Microsoft, will be responsible for shaping the strategic vision and execution of Truist's AI, data, and advanced automation strategy across the enterprise. He will report to Truist Chief Information Officer Steve Hagerman.

"We're thrilled to welcome Pascal to Truist as our chief AI & data officer," said Hagerman. "Pascal is a visionary, as well as a charismatic leader, and will be an incredible asset to our team. His expertise across AI and data is matched only by his passion for driving innovation at speed and scale."

Belaud has three decades of experience in the technology industry, including more than 25 years at Microsoft. He held a number of leadership positions In Microsoft's US financial sector, across AI, data and data insights, customer success, analytics, cloud, machine learning and predictive analysis.

"I'm very excited to be a part of Truist's growth and purpose-driven journey to serve clients, communities and our teammates, said Belaud. "I believe we have tremendous opportunities to strategically and responsibly harness the full power of AI and data to transform client and teammate experiences. I am honored to join Truist at a moment when purpose and possibility intersect."

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist has leading market share in many of the high-growth markets in the U.S. and offers a wide range of products and services through wholesale and consumer businesses, including consumer and small business banking, commercial and corporate banking, investment banking and capital markets, wealth management, payments, and specialized lending businesses. Truist is a top-10 commercial bank with total assets of $544 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Learn more at Truist.com.

