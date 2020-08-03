Truist Securities: Corporate and Investment Banking Powerhouse Created by Combination of SunTrust Robinson Humphrey and BB&T Capital Markets

ATLANTA, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced that its corporate and investment banking businesses, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey and BB&T Capital Markets, have integrated and are now doing business as Truist Securities.

"Truist Securities combines the strengths of both heritage firms to bring clients a greater range of capabilities and expertise to support their objectives," said John Gregg, Truist Securities chairman and chief executive officer. "Additionally, as part of Truist Financial Corporation, our broad resources, financial strength and commitment to innovation enhance our ability to serve as lead advisor to growth-oriented companies and institutional investors."

Gregg noted that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the broker-dealer integration was completed substantially on a virtual basis, which the company believes is among the first of its kind in the industry, and demonstrates Truist's merger integration capabilities.

Leveraging extensive sector, product and market expertise, Truist Securities delivers tailored insight and advice focused on each client's specific strategy and desired outcomes. Truist Securities' robust capital markets and investment banking platform includes a comprehensive array of strategic advisory, mergers and acquisition and capital markets capabilities for corporate and institutional clients, including sales, trading and research services in both fixed income and equity. The firm also provides corporate finance, asset finance, risk management, liquidity and treasury management solutions to meet the full spectrum of our clients' financial needs.

"We've built a culture firmly focused on placing our clients' needs and goals at the core of everything we do," Gregg said. "In this challenging environment, growth-oriented companies are seeking a stable, well-capitalized partner who delivers successful outcomes. Although our name is new to the industry, our team and approach to the business are not. We will continue to provide our clients with the strategic counsel they have come to expect from us, along with a proven ability to execute."

Headquartered in Atlanta, Truist Securities encompasses more than 1,400 teammates in offices located across the U.S.

The brand transition for Truist Securities includes a new website www.truistsecurities.com .

About Truist Securities

Truist Securities is the full-service corporate and investment banking arm of Truist Financial Corporation. With a rich history extending back more than 125 years, Truist Securities offers a robust capital markets and investment banking platform that includes a comprehensive array of strategic advisory, mergers and acquisition and capital markets capabilities for corporate and institutional clients, including sales, trading and research services in both fixed income and equity. The firm also provides corporate finance, asset finance, risk management, liquidity and treasury management solutions to meet clients' full spectrum of financial needs.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Truist Securities encompasses more than 1,400 teammates in offices located across the U.S. Learn more at www.truistsecurities.com .

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspire and build better lives and communities. With 275 years of combined BB&T and SunTrust history, Truist serves approximately 12 million households with leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is the sixth-largest commercial bank in the U.S. with total assets of $504 billion as of June 30, 2020. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com .

© 2020 Truist Financial Corporation. Truist and Truist Securities are service marks of Truist Financial Corporation. All rights reserved. Truist Securities is the trade name for the corporate and investment banking services of Truist Financial Corporation and its subsidiaries. Securities and strategic advisory services are provided by Truist Securities, Inc., member FINRA and SIPC. │ Lending, financial risk management, and treasury management and payment services are offered by Truist Bank. │ Deposit products are offered by Truist Bank, Member FDIC.

