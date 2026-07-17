Truist reports second quarter 2026 results

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Truist Financial Corporation

Jul 17, 2026, 06:30 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) reported its second quarter 2026 results today. Investors can access the live second quarter 2026 earnings call at 8 a.m. ET today by webcast or dial-in as follows:

The earnings release, investor presentation, including an appendix reconciling non-GAAP disclosures, and Truist's Second Quarter 2026 Quarterly Performance Summary, which contains detailed financial schedules, are available at Truist's Investor Relations website at https://ir.truist.com/earnings. A replay of the call will be available on the website for 30 days.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist has leading market share in many of the high-growth markets in the U.S. and offers a wide range of products and services through wholesale and consumer businesses, including consumer and small business banking, commercial and corporate banking, investment banking and capital markets, wealth management, payments, and specialized lending businesses. Truist is a top-10 commercial bank with total assets of $556 billion as of June 30, 2026. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Learn more at Truist.com.

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation

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