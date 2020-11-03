Truist to Participate at Bank of America Securities Future of Financials Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation President and Chief Operating Officer, William H. Rogers, Jr., will participate in the Bank of America Securities Future of Financials Conference on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at 11:20 a.m. ET. The conference will be held virtually.

A live audio webcast and the presentation materials will be available on the day of the conference at ir.truist.com under Events & Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 30 days.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspire and build better lives and communities. With 275 years of combined BB&T and SunTrust history, Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is the sixth-largest commercial bank in the U.S. with total assets of $499 billion as of September 30, 2020. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

