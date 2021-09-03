Truist to present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced that President and Chief Operating Officer William H. Rogers Jr. will present at the virtual Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 at 8:15 a.m. ET. As previously announced, Rogers will succeed Kelly S. King as chief executive officer on Sept. 12, 2021.

A live audio webcast will be available the day of the event at ir.truist.com under Events & Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 30 days.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Formed by the historic merger of equals of BB&T and SunTrust, Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $522 billion as of June 30, 2021. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

