Truist to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on September 15

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Kelly S. King will present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 2:45 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast and the presentation materials will be available on the day of the conference at ir.truist.com under Events & Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 30 days.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspire and build better lives and communities. With 275 years of combined BB&T and SunTrust history, Truist serves approximately 12 million households with leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is the sixth-largest commercial bank in the U.S. with total assets of $504 billion as of June 30, 2020. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation

Related Links

https://www.truist.com

