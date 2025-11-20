Truist to speak at the Goldman Sachs 2025 Financial Services Conference

News provided by

Truist Financial Corporation

Nov 20, 2025, 09:00 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bill Rogers will speak at the Goldman Sachs 2025 Financial Services Conference at 9:20 a.m. ET on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, in New York City.

A live audio webcast will be available on the day of the conference at ir.truist.com under Events & Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 30 days.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist has leading market share in many of the high-growth markets in the U.S. and offers a wide range of products and services through wholesale and consumer businesses, including consumer and small business banking, commercial and corporate banking, investment banking and capital markets, wealth management, payments, and specialized lending businesses. Truist is a top-10 commercial bank with total assets of $544 billion as of September 30, 2025. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Learn more at Truist.com.

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Truist names Pascal Belaud as chief AI & data officer

Truist names Pascal Belaud as chief AI & data officer

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced that Pascal Belaud will be the company's chief AI & data officer, starting Nov. 24. Belaud,...
Truist introduces team covering middle-market private equity sponsors, family offices

Truist introduces team covering middle-market private equity sponsors, family offices

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) announced the appointment of Chris Jackson as head of its newly established Institutional Capital Group,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Financial Technology

Financial Technology

Financial Technology

Financial Technology

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics