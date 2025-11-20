Truist to speak at the Goldman Sachs 2025 Financial Services Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bill Rogers will speak at the Goldman Sachs 2025 Financial Services Conference at 9:20 a.m. ET on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, in New York City.

A live audio webcast will be available on the day of the conference at ir.truist.com under Events & Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 30 days.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist has leading market share in many of the high-growth markets in the U.S. and offers a wide range of products and services through wholesale and consumer businesses, including consumer and small business banking, commercial and corporate banking, investment banking and capital markets, wealth management, payments, and specialized lending businesses. Truist is a top-10 commercial bank with total assets of $544 billion as of September 30, 2025. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Learn more at Truist.com.

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation