Truist to speak at the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials Conference

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Truist Financial Corporation

May 21, 2026, 16:15 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced that Chief Financial Officer Mike Maguire will speak at the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials Conference on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at 11:15 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be available on the day of the conference at ir.truist.com under Events & Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 30 days.

About Truist
Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist has leading market share in many of the high-growth markets in the U.S. and offers a wide range of products and services through wholesale and consumer businesses, including consumer and small business banking, commercial and corporate banking, investment banking and capital markets, wealth management, payments, and specialized lending businesses. Truist is a top 10 commercial bank with $549 billion as of March 31, 2026. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Learn more at Truist.com.

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation

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