Truist to Speak at the RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Kelly S. King will speak at the RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference in New York City on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be available on the day of the conference at ir.truist.com under Events & Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 30 days.