TruLeaf Medical, a fully-owned subsidiary of Allmed Solutions successfully Completed the Second Stage of valve implantation in two Additional Patients

In a follow up of up to nine months, TruLeaf Proprietary RoseDoc Docking System Demonstrates Exceptional Clinical Safety and Efficacy for transcatheter tricuspid valve replacement.

OR YEHUDA, Israel, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TruLeaf Medical, Ltd, a fully-owned subsidiary of Allmed Solutions (TASE: ALMD), a clinical-stage medical device company specializing in transcatheter structural heart innovations, is pleased to announce the successful completion of the full two-stage percutaneous heart valve implantation procedure in two additional high-risk patients suffering from severe, refractory heart failure due to leaky tricuspid valve (TR). The first stage of the docking device implantation was performed 3 months ago. In recent days, the second stage of fully percutaneous transcatheter heart valve implantation within the TruLeaf RoseDoc docking station, was successfully performed at a leading medical center in India under a compassionate-use framework. This milestone achievement, conducted in collaboration with a prominent international medical device partner, further validates the clinical utility of TruLeaf Medical RoseDoc TTVR system for high-risk, no-other-option patients suffering from severe refractory heart failure due to severe TR.

Simulation of the final stage of the RoseDoc anchoring system implantation via catheterization.

This latest milestone builds upon the company's landmark first-in-human procedures reported in September and December of 2025. In up to nine-months follow-up of the initial four cases, the RoseDoc platform demonstrates exceptional efficacy, safety and long-term stability, confirming the TruLeaf system's unique ability to provide a secure and permanent 'landing zone' for heart valves. By creating a stable, permanent anchor within the heart's anatomy, the system effectively addresses the primary challenges of transcatheter valve replacement for both the tricuspid and mitral valves, including valve migration, paravalvular leaks, heart-block requiring pacemaker implantation (in TTVR) and left ventricular outflow tract obstruction (in TMVR), ensuring optimal clinical and hemodynamic results for high-risk patients.

This method expands life-saving treatment options for patients who were previously considered untreatable. "The successful implantation in these additional patients, combined with the exceptional ongoing performance of our initial cases, marks a pivotal moment for Allmed Solutions," said Professor Oz Shapira, CEO of Allmed Solutions. "Our TruLeaf docking system is proving to be a true game-changer, providing the stability and precision required to ensure the long-term success of transcatheter valve replacements. We are excited to see our technology consistently delivering life-saving results in collaboration with world-class international partners."

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2971796/AllMeD_Solutions_Simulation.jpg

SOURCE AllMeD Solutions