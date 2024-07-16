TRULEO Enables AI-Powered Police Reports

Platform Automatically Redacts Personal Information

NEW YORK, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TRULEO, the patented body camera review software for law enforcement, today introduced a new feature that instantly drafts high-quality police report narratives using audio transcribed from body-worn camera (BWC) video. The feature is hardware and software agnostic: users can generate narratives regardless of the BWC they use and input them into any records management software they choose.

TRULEO's platform ensures the responsible use of artificial intelligence through a set of critical safeguards, requiring every narrative to be reviewed and approved by a human officer, ensuring accuracy and accountability of the information before it can be copied into a report. Critically, TRULEO automatically redacts all personally identifiable data to prevent this sensitive information from being sent to 3rd parties.

TRULEO's auto-generated draft narratives can reduce the time police officers spend writing reports by up to 50% while also increasing the quality and accuracy of the report by comparing it to the transcripts of the BWC video.

TRULEO is hosting a webinar with Police1 on Thursday July 18th to discuss responsible AI and demonstrate TRULEO's report writing capabilities and safeguards. Interested parties can sign up here: https://www.police1.com/artificial-intelligence/webinar-ai-powered-body-worn-camera-bwc-analysis-and-report-writing-how-to-manage-legal-privacy-and-union-concerns.

TRULEO is committed to ensuring responsible, ethical AI usage by converting body camera video to text prior to analysis, greatly reducing bias and automatically redacting personally identifiable data. This latest innovative feature is offered alongside TRULEO's ability to analyze BWC videos to detect critical events such as uses of force, stops, searches and de-escalation attempts, in addition to screening for both professional and unprofessional officer language, making it easy for supervisors to praise or review officers' conduct. Because 100% of video is reviewed, TRULEO helps contextualize and individual interaction by ensuring officers' positive outcomes are also recognized.

Most U.S. law enforcement agencies review less than 1% of their body camera videos due to limited resources, making positive reinforcement difficult and exacerbating nation-wide officer morale, recruiting and retention challenges. TRULEO's technology addresses these challenges by making reviews more efficient, removing supervisor bias, and recognizing and giving officers credit for high levels of professionalism.

"Automating police narratives is another step forward in our commitment to public safety innovation while preserving the truth and protecting community privacy," said Anthony Tassone, CEO and co-founder of TRULEO

About TRULEO

TRULEO's patented TRU Data engine powers law enforcement workflows using body-worn camera analytics. Every day, officers risk everything to deliver excellent service and public safety. TRULEO highlights their best moments and gives officers credit for good work. TRULEO is dedicated to building and delivering unbiased and ethical products that advance the mission of professional law enforcement. TRULEO does not sell body cameras and is manufacturer agnostic, providing an independent, conflict-free choice for government purchasing seeking police performance and audit software. The TRULEO Tru Data engine saves time and accurately recognizes professionalism and excellence through privacy-protected analysis of body-worn camera data. We are passionate partners in public safety and automatically surface de-escalation attempts, high composure, and high professionalism in everyday police interactions. To learn more about TRULEO's mission to recognize police professionalism, visit www.truleo.co.

