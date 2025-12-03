Trulieve Announces Conditional Approval for Texas License

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the Texas Department of Public Safety granted Trulieve TX, Inc. conditional approval for a Dispensing Organization license under the Texas Compassionate Use Program. As a licensed Dispensing Organization, Trulieve will cultivate, manufacture, and distribute high quality medical cannabis products to Texas patients. The license is subject to final approval by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

"We are excited to be selected for a coveted Texas Dispensing Organization license and we look forward to working with regulators as we complete the licensing process," said Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve. "Pending necessary approvals, we plan to provide patients compassionate care and expanded access to high quality medical cannabis products."

Trulieve remains committed to supporting the communities in which we operate. For more information on our community efforts, please visit https://www.trulieve.com/about/our-mission.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

