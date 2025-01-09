Trulieve Announces January 2025 Event Participation

News provided by

Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Jan 09, 2025, 08:00 ET

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced planned event participation in January.

  • 27th Annual Needham Growth Conference, January 17, 2025: Vice President of Investor Relations Christine Hersey will participate in a presentation and investor meetings.

Information about our events, links to events where available, and slide presentations can be found at: https://investors.trulieve.com/events

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve_
X: @Trulieve 

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey, Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
[email protected]

Media Contact
Phil Buck, APR, Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
[email protected]

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

