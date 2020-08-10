Trulieve Announces New Partner with TruVet Program for Month of August

Partnership with veteran owned and operated Connective Human brings awareness to organization's mission of helping build communities

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) & (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a United States-based leading medical cannabis company, announced today a new partner for their TruVet Program, a monthly program that highlights the many resources available to veterans through local and statewide organizations. Trulieve is working with Connective Human, a veteran owned and operated organization based in Central Florida, throughout the month of August.

The TruVet Program was launched this year with a goal of educating veterans on the accessibility, benefits, and uses of medicinal cannabis. Sponsored outreach programs include veteran non-profits across the nation which offer financial support, educational seminars, product explanation, and connection with local doctors in the area.

For August, Trulieve has partnered with Connective Human, whose core purpose is to connect corporations to nonprofits who encourage change in their communities. The organization hosts custom team building and wellness programs, allowing corporations to collaborate on community initiatives that solve real needs while instilling a connective and inclusive culture.

"A big part of our story is to create and encourage change in our communities, to connect with others and give businesses and nonprofits in our areas the opportunity to grow together. When veterans come back, they often struggle with reintegration; as a veteran myself, I understand how important it is to work with organizations that not only care about the community, but care about and understand the specific needs of veterans," said Connective Human President and Founder, Beau Blouin. "Trulieve matches our mission of connecting with communities and working to encourage diversity and inclusion by offering information and resources. We're honored to partner with them this month and look forward to further connecting with Florida's veteran community."

Currently, veterans are eligible for an in-store discount on Trulieve products. Trulieve also has long-standing partnerships with local veteran organizations throughout the state and encourages patients to inquire about resources at their local dispensary or on our TruVets webpage.

Trulieve also operates a TruVet Facebook Group, which functions as a resource and support group. Created for veterans, as well as their dependents or caregivers, the group helps those seeking further education in the cannabis community and support from fellow veterans.

"More than ever, we're focused on connecting with the communities we call home and sharing the resources available to people across the state. Trulieve's core values include embracing diversity, supporting social equity, and encouraging inclusivity, and aligning with partners like Connective Human supports these values we aim to embody daily," said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers. "Compassionate care is at our core, and we're honored to work with Connective Human to continue making that possible across the state."

As the state's leading medical cannabis provider, Trulieve's employees are experienced, knowledgeable, and eager to help patients. Trulieve encourages potential patients, as well as patients who are new to cannabis and our wide array of products, to connect with the staff in-store or through the online chat feature to learn more.

In stores and online, patients will find Florida's largest selection of THC and CBD products, available in a variety of delivery methods, including smokable cannabis, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Trulieve also offers home delivery statewide for patients, and convenient in-store pick-up at its 51 dispensaries in locations across the state from Pensacola to Key West.

The Office of Medical Marijuana Use recently announced the registry had surpassed 385,000 registered medical marijuana patients with an active ID card, with Trulieve consistently selling approximately half of the state's overall volume, per the Florida Department of Health. There are more than 2,500 registered ordering physicians in the State of Florida as well.

For more information, please visit www.Trulieve.com.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

To learn more about Trulieve, visit www.Trulieve.com.

