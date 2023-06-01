Trulieve Announces Over 965,000 Signatures for Florida's Smart & Safe Campaign

News provided by

Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

01 Jun, 2023, 12:39 ET

QUINCY, Fla., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the Florida Secretary of State has validated over 965,000 signatures for the Smart & Safe Florida campaign's drive to bring adult use cannabis to Florida. That number represents more than enough to secure ballot placement for the 2024 General Election.

The initiative, if passed, will allow adult Floridians (ages 21+) to enjoy the freedom to use cannabis products for personal consumption.

Trulieve CEO, Kim Rivers said, "Our investment demonstrates our firm belief that Floridians are ready to experience the freedom to use cannabis for personal consumption; a freedom which is currently enjoyed by more than half of America's adults. With over 965,000 validated signatures from nearly every part of our state, it is clear these voters share that belief. We are thrilled the campaign has made this milestone and look forward to seeing this initiative on the ballot next November."

The next step for the campaign will be to seek approval from the Florida Supreme Court, as required by Florida law and the State Constitution, to ensure the ballot language addresses only one subject and clearly states the chief purpose of the amendment. 

Rivers added, "We believe the language, as written, comports with the single subject and clarity requirements under Florida law and look forward to a positive ruling from the Court."

The Florida Supreme Court has published a schedule to begin that process with briefs due from opponents by June 12th and from supporters by July 5th. All amendments to the Florida Constitution must receive 60% of the vote and most published polls show this initiative consistently cresting above 65% among likely Florida voters.

About Trulieve 

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey, Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
[email protected]

Media Contact
Nicole Yelland, Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (248) 219-9234
[email protected] 

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

