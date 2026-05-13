Trulieve Announces Proposed Domestication from British Columbia to Delaware

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced that the Company will be seeking shareholder approval of a proposed plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") which involves the continuance of the Company out from the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the concurrent domestication of the Company to the State of Delaware in the United States (the "Domestication").

Trulieve believes the favorable corporate environment afforded by Delaware will further the Company's strategic objectives, align the Company's organizational structure with operations in the United States and help the Company conduct its business more effectively. The Domestication is not expected to cause any material change in the Company's business or operations.

A special meeting of the shareholders of Trulieve will be held on August 5, 2026, for shareholders to consider and, if thought advisable, approve the plan of arrangement, including the Delaware Domestication. A proxy statement containing detailed information about the proposed Delaware Domestication will be filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and in Canada on SEDAR+ shortly after the record date of June 8, 2026. Shareholders are encouraged to review the proxy statement and other meeting materials carefully following the filing thereof.

Completion of the Domestication is subject to a number of conditions, including, among others, approval of the Supreme Court of British Columbia, approval of the shareholders of Trulieve, receipt of authorization from the British Columbia registrar, and other customary consents and approvals. The Board of Directors of the Company may, at any time including after receiving shareholder approval, in its discretion, decide not to proceed with the arrangement and not complete the Domestication.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities legislation. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company's expectations or forecasts and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs and include statements regarding the proposed Arrangement and Domestication, the special shareholder meeting, and other matters. Words such as "expects", "continue", "will", "anticipates", and "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current projections and expectations about future events and trends that management believes might affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs, and on certain assumptions and analysis made by the Company in light of the experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments and other factors management believes are appropriate. Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein, including, without limitation, the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in our periodic reports subsequently filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and in the Company's filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking information and statements herein will prove to be accurate, and accordingly, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward-looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by cornerstone markets in Arizona, Florida, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Driven by a core mission to expand access to cannabis, Trulieve serves customers with innovative, high-quality branded products and exceptional experiences. With scaled operations in attractive markets and targeted expansion through its hub strategy, Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

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Investor and Media Contact

Christine Hersey, Chief Corporate Affairs and Strategy Officer

+1 (424) 202-0210

[email protected]

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.