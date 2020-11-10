Trulieve Brings Medical Cannabis Directly to Patients in Orange City, Expands Access in Volusia County

The Company celebrates a milestone 68th dispensary in the United States

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company based in the United States, announced today the opening of a brand-new Florida dispensary, the Company's 68th nationwide, achieving the goal set at the start of the year for number of stores in the country. The new dispensary will be the first in Orange City and the Company's third in Volusia County bringing the Florida total to 66 dispensaries.

The new dispensary supports Trulieve's goal of expanding and ensuring direct, reliable patient access to medical cannabis across its home state of Florida. It joins the Company's 65 other dispensaries statewide, including several in nearby Orlando, Edgewater, Daytona, and across central Florida.

"We are excited to achieve this key milestone of 68 stores ahead of our year-end plan. This has been an incredible year for organic growth in the state of Florida," said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers. "From the beginning, we've focused on being a reliable and trusted brand for patients. Access is about more than having a store nearby, it's about having the products that patients need, the answers to their questions, and options to find the relief they're seeking. We've been incredibly fortunate to develop a strong, reciprocal relationship with our dedicated Truliever community and look forward to fostering that connection directly with patients for the first time in Orange City."

In honor of the Company's brand new dispensary, all patients — from those new to Trulieve to the dedicated Truliever community — will be eligible for a 25% in-store discount at the new Orange City dispensary on opening day. In line with policies adopted statewide, all visitors are required to wear masks inside the dispensary. Additionally, only patients and their state-approved caregivers will be allowed inside the waiting room and dispensary at this time.

ANNOUNCING: Trulieve Orange City Grand Opening

WHERE: 2616 Enterprise Road, Orange City, Florida 32763

WHEN: Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at 9:00 AM

In stores and online, patients will find Florida's largest selection of THC and CBD products, available in a variety of delivery methods, including edibles, smokable cannabis, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Trulieve also offers home delivery statewide for patients and convenient in-store pickup at each of its 66 dispensaries in the state.

To assist patients with ordering, Trulieve has made our entire catalog of products available for online ordering, with in-store pickup and statewide home delivery options available. In addition, patients can schedule a complimentary 30-minute virtual consultation with a Trulieve certified consultant to help navigate questions on products, devices or to review their doctor's recommendation. To learn more about consultations, click here to visit Trulieve's website.

Furthermore, to assist with CDC recommendations for social distancing and in compliance with additional company-enforced safety guidelines, several measures have been taken to ensure the health and well-being of employees and patients, including modifications to the layout of all stores, installation of plexiglass partitions and HEPA air filtration scrubbers in every dispensary, increasing access to masks and sanitizer throughout the store for staff and visitors, utilizing visual aids to direct traffic throughout the store, and increasing the frequency of deep cleanings for all dispensaries.

Trulieve is closely monitoring the coronavirus situation and will update store policies as needed to ensure the safety of patients and staff. All updates will be shared directly on Trulieve's website as they are enacted.

The Office of Medical Marijuana Use recently announced the registry was quickly approaching 440,000 registered medical marijuana patients with an active ID card, with Trulieve consistently selling approximately half of the state's overall volume per the Florida Department of Health. To support the state's rapidly growing patient base, there are nearly 2,700 registered ordering physicians in the State of Florida.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

To learn more about Trulieve, visit www.Trulieve.com.

