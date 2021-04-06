Trulieve Brings Medical Cannabis to Dunedin

The location marks the first dispensary in Dunedin, broadening access to the state's largest inventory of medical cannabis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTC: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company based in the United States, announced today the opening of a brand-new Florida dispensary, the Company's 84th nationwide.

The dispensary furthers Trulieve's goal of ensuring direct, reliable access to medical cannabis across its home state of Florida. The company's 79th Florida dispensary joins nearby locations in Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Tarpon Springs and brings direct, in-store access to registered patients in Dunedin for the first time.

In honor of the Company's brand-new dispensary, all patients — from those new to Trulieve to the dedicated Truliever community — will be eligible for a 25% in-store discount at the new dispensary on opening day.

ANNOUNCING: Trulieve Dunedin Grand Opening

WHERE: 1846 Main Street, Dunedin, FL 34698

WHEN: Thursday, April 8, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.

In stores and online, patients will find Florida's largest selection of THC and CBD products in a variety of delivery methods, including edibles, smokable cannabis, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Trulieve also offers home delivery statewide for patients and convenient in-store pickup at each of its 79 dispensaries in Florida.

To assist patients with ordering, Trulieve has made the entire catalog of products available for online ordering, with in-store pickup and statewide home delivery options available. Patients can schedule a complimentary 30-minute virtual consultation with a Trulieve certified consultant to help navigate questions on products, devices, or review their doctor's recommendation.

All visitors are required to wear masks for the duration of their dispensary visit. Only patients and their state-approved caregivers will be allowed inside the waiting room and dispensary at this time.

To assist with CDC recommendations for social distancing and in compliance with additional company-enforced safety guidelines, several measures have been taken to ensure the health and well-being of employees and patients. These include modifications to the layout of all stores, installation of plexiglass partitions and HEPA air filtration scrubbers in every dispensary, increasing access to masks and sanitizer throughout the store for staff and visitors, utilizing visual aids to direct traffic throughout the store, and increasing the frequency of deep cleanings for all dispensaries.

Trulieve is closely monitoring the coronavirus situation and will update store policies as needed to ensure the highest level of safety of our patients and staff. All updates will be shared directly on Trulieve's website as they are enacted.

The Office of Medical Marijuana Use recently announced the registry has surpassed 520,000 registered medical marijuana patients with an active ID card, with Trulieve consistently selling approximately half of the state's overall volume per the Florida Department of Health. To support the state's rapidly growing patient base, there are over 2,500 registered ordering physicians in the State of Florida.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is primarily a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company in the U.S. and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also has operations in California, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

