Trulieve Commemorates Ohio Adult Use Launch with First Online Order

Adult Use Sales Launch Today at Beavercreek, Columbus, and Westerville Locations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced it commemorated Ohio's adult use cannabis launch by reserving its first online order which was picked up at the Company's Westerville location this morning.

The first adult use sale, purchased by Harrison Thee of Columbus at Trulieve's Westerville location, included flower, a vape cartridge, concentrate and edibles.

"We are proud to celebrate the launch of adult use sales in the Buckeye State alongside Ohioans who have been waiting for this day since last November," said Trulieve's Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers. "We are thankful to our medical patients who have been with us since we entered Ohio, and we look forward to serving adult use customers as the state's cannabis market continues to grow."

"I was impressed by the variety of products that are available," said Thee. "The whole process from start to finish was simple and easy, from placing my order online to picking it up at the dispensary, and the Trulieve staff was extremely knowledgeable and helpful."

Trulieve has three cannabis dispensaries in Ohio located at the following addresses:

4370 Tonawanda Trail, Beavercreek

2950 N. High Street, Columbus

8295 Sancus Blvd, Westerville

Trulieve dispensaries offer customers a wide assortment of products featuring popular brands and accessible form factors including capsules, edibles, flower, tinctures and topicals.

For more information on store activations and locations in Ohio, please visit https://www.trulieve.com/dispensaries/ohio.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

