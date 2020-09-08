Trulieve Continues Edible Firsts in Florida Over Labor Day Weekend with TruChocolate, Plus Cookies and Brownies from Colorado Partner Love's Oven

As batches are tested and shipments begin leaving the production facilities, the Destin store became the first to receive delivery and introduce TruChocolate, as well as partner brand Love's Oven's Chocolate Chip Cookies and 1:1 Fudge Brownies to the Florida market. The September 5th sale continues Trulieve's long record of firsts in the state and shows its commitment to providing quick, direct access to edibles to its Florida patients.

"We were thrilled to have received approval from the DOH just before the long holiday weekend and quickly focused on getting product to a store. There has been strong demand for medication in this format and we look forward to celebrating each new product and partner offering with our Trulievers as a way to spread the sweetness in different communities," said Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve. "Last week, we were able to bring the first edible to the market, delivering our Blue Raspberry TruGels to 17 of our stores. For our remaining 40 stores, we worked hard to deliver a new flavor ­— our tropical Guava Passionfruit TruGels — so patients across the state would have an opportunity to try a new kind of relief themselves. With the addition of our TruChocolate bars and our first partner brand hitting our shelves, we are busily ramping for broadened, consistent statewide distribution in the coming weeks."

Love's Oven Executive Chef, Hope Frahm, added, "The team at Love's Oven is so excited to be working with the Florida market leader, Trulieve, to introduce our brand of delicious baked goods to the great state of Florida. We know the patients in Florida are going to enjoy our unique take on the traditional chocolate chip cookie and fudge brownie which are infused with cannabutter. These aren't your grandma's cookies and brownies! Trulieve launching Love's Oven edible sales in Florida marks a historic day for us!"

Starting August 27, when the Florida Department of Health announced final guidelines, Trulieve began working on submissions to the state for approvals to start production of certain product lines. Trulieve has a 10,000 sq. ft. commercial-grade kitchen at its production facility, one of only four cannabis companies in the state with an approved kitchen.

About Love's Oven

Love's Oven™, along with other brands (Concentrated Love™, Sinsere Chocolates & Peace Mountain Edibles) is a manufacturer of cannabis infused pastries, confections, and concentrate products. Its proprietary THC & CBD extraction methods are designed to ensure each patient receives a consistent and effective dose of "Love" with every bite and hit of its edible or concentrate products.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol TCNNF.

To learn more about Trulieve, visit www.Trulieve.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

