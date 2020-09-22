Trulieve Continues Organic Growth Across Florida, Celebrates New Fort Myers Dispensary

The second storefront in Fort Myers marks the company's 59th Florida location

FORT MYERS, Fla., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company based in the United States, announced today the opening of its latest Florida dispensary. Fort Myers will be home to the Company's 61st dispensary nationwide and 59th in Florida. The nearly 5,000 square foot dispensary will be the Company's second in Fort Myers and will directly support patients across Southwest Florida.

Situated in the southern end of Fort Myers, the dispensary supports Trulieve's goal of expanding and ensuring direct, reliable patient access to medical cannabis across its home state of Florida. It also joins the Company's 58 other dispensaries statewide, including a location in North Fort Myers, as well as others across Englewood, Cape Coral, and Port Charlotte.

"Access plays a huge role at Trulieve; whether that's expanding our catalog of products to guarantee every patient has options and products that work for them, or opening new stores. We're driven by ensuring patients have direct access to the medications they've come to rely on," said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers. "Opening our second Fort Myers location allows us to not only expand access to patients' treatment options, but allows us to connect and develop authentic relationships so we can continue creating groundbreaking products and bringing natural, effective relief to people across Florida."

In honor of the Company's brand-new dispensary, all patients — from those new to Trulieve to the dedicated Truliever community — will be eligible for a 25% in-store discount at both the North Fort Myers location and the new Fort Myers store on opening day. In line with policies that have been adopted statewide, all visitors will be required to wear masks inside the dispensary. Additionally, only patients and their state-approved caregivers will be allowed inside the waiting room and dispensary at this time.

ANNOUNCING: Trulieve Fort Myers Opening

WHERE: 12575 S. Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers, Florida 33907

WHEN: Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at 9:00 AM

In stores and online, patients will find Florida's largest selection of THC and CBD products, available in a variety of delivery methods, including edibles, smokable cannabis, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Trulieve also offers home delivery statewide for patients, and convenient in-store pick-up at its 59 dispensaries in locations across the state from Pensacola to Key West.

To assist patients with ordering, Trulieve has made our entire catalog of products available for online ordering, with in-store pickup, curbside pickup (at select locations), or statewide home delivery options available. Furthermore, to assist with CDC recommendations for social distancing and in compliance with additional company-enforced safety guidelines, several measures have been taken to ensure the health and well-being of employees and patients, including modifying the store layout, installation of plexiglass partitions and HEPA air filtration scrubbers in the dispensaries, increasing access to masks and sanitizer throughout the store for staff and visitors, utilizing visual aids to direct traffic throughout the store, and increasing the frequency of deep cleanings for all dispensaries.

Trulieve is closely monitoring the coronavirus situation and will update store policies as needed to ensure the safety of patients and staff; all updates will be shared directly on Trulieve's website as they are enacted.

As the state's leading medical cannabis provider, Trulieve's employees are experienced, knowledgeable, and eager to help patients. Trulieve encourages potential patients, as well as patients who are new to cannabis and to our wide array of products, to connect with the staff in-store or through the online chat feature to learn more.

The Office of Medical Marijuana Use recently announced the registry was quickly approaching 425,000 registered medical marijuana patients with an active ID card, with Trulieve consistently selling approximately half of the state's overall volume, per the Florida Department of Health. To support the state's rapidly growing patient base, there are over 2,600 registered ordering physicians in the State of Florida.

For more information, please visit www.Trulieve.com.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

To learn more about Trulieve, visit www.Trulieve.com.

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Related Links

https://www.trulieve.com/

