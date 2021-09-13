Trulieve Debuts New Line of Concentrates Using Hydrocarbon Extraction

Company becomes first to market in Florida with concentrates produced via hydrocarbon extraction. Hydrocarbon extracts offer patients high quality, full-spectrum concentrates as a uniquely powerful, aromatic and high purity medicine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp . (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company based in the United States, today announced the launch of a new line of high-quality cannabis concentrates made through hydrocarbon extraction. Live Resin, a high-terpene, single-source extract, is the first offering from Trulieve's new hydrocarbon line.

Live Resin is created in Trulieve's state-of-the-art hydrocarbon extraction lab using the Company's proprietary blend of propane and butane on TruFlower that has been frozen immediately after harvest. The result is a strain-specific and full-spectrum concentrate that is exceptionally flavorful. It contains higher levels of cannabinoids and terpenes than other concentrates. Live Resin provides patients with a powerful and richly aromatic experience with a broader sensation of effects.

"We've spent the last year focused on developing products that highlight more than THC and CBD, creating terpene-heavy, full-spectrum, and single-source oil products including our TruWax concentrate and signature TruSpectrum cartridges," said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers. "Cannabis is an incredible medicine not only because of the medical properties of cannabinoids like THC and CBD, but because of every element of the plant. Having an opportunity to utilize an industry-leading technology like hydrocarbon extraction will allow us to expand our comprehensive product catalog and continue bringing innovative, natural, and, more importantly, effective relief to our diverse range of patients across Florida."

The first sale went to Nicole Walker, a patient in Tallahassee. Commenting on making the first purchase, Walker stated, "I am excited to be part of Trulieve's special day. As a long-time Trulieve patient and someone who benefits from concentrates, I've always known I can count on Trulieve for the highest-quality products, and now with hydrocarbon-produced concentrates, I look forward to an even better experience going forward."

Hydrocarbon extraction uses solvents to gently process cannabis, allowing for the retention of high levels of the plant's original flavor and terpene and cannabinoid profiles at a lower temperature. By protecting the delicate properties of the plant from high heat, the process creates a consumption experience most similar to smoking whole flower cannabis.

Trulieve's first hydrocarbon extracted concentrates, Live Resin in the popular Member Berry and Orchard Nectar strains, are available in .5g sizes throughout Florida. All of the extracts in Trulieve's product line will be strain-specific, ranging across Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid products.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is primarily a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company in the U.S. and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also holds licenses to operate in California, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and West Virginia. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the ‎content of this news release.‎

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but are not limited to, information and statements regarding or inferring the future business, operations, financial performance, prospects, and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs of the Company and statements with regard to the Report and the Company's response thereto. Words such as "expects", "continue", "will", "anticipates" and "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current projections and expectations about future events and financial trends that management believes might affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs, and on certain assumptions and analysis made by the Company in light of the experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors management believes are appropriate. Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein, including, without limitation, the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in subsequent periodic and current reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and in the Company's filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

