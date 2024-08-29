Trulieve Employee Training Program Earns Gold Award for Excellence

Trulieve's TruU-GROW employee training program awarded for Best Competencies and Skill Development

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced its TruU-GROW cultivation training program has received a Gold award of excellence in the 2024 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards™.

"We are proud to see our TruU-GROW program continue to be recognized for its excellence in learning and development," said Trulieve's Chief Production Officer Kyle Landrum. "This award is a testament to Trulieve's commitment to quality by empowering our teams to cultivate their highest potential through training and education."

The TruU-GROW program received a Gold award for Best Competencies and Skill Development, a new category in 2024, after earning six Brandon Hall Group Gold awards for excellence in 2023.

Designed and developed by Trulieve's production operations support team in collaboration with cannabis cultivation experts, the TruU-GROW training program introduces new hires to Trulieve's proprietary cultivation processes through web-based training modules, instructional videos, detailed training textbooks and workbooks, and one-on-one peer instruction from experienced team members.

Brandon Hall Group is a globally recognized leader providing research, data, and insights in human capital management. The HCM Excellence Awards program honors organizations for their relentless pursuit of excellence and innovative use of HCM strategy to achieve amazing business results.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

About Brandon Hall Group™

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

