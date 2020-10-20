Trulieve Expands Patient Access with its 63rd Florida Store

The new Bradenton storefront broadens access to Florida's largest inventory of medical cannabis products

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company based in the United States, announced today the opening of a brand-new Florida dispensary, the Company's 65th nationwide. The new Bradenton dispensary will be the second Bradenton location to bring the Company's wide-ranging catalog of medical cannabis products directly to patients across Manatee County.

Located on Manatee Avenue West, the new dispensary supports Trulieve's goal of expanding and ensuring direct, reliable patient access to medical cannabis across its home state of Florida. It joins the Company's 62 other dispensaries statewide, including the original 14th Street Bradenton location, as well as those in nearby St. Petersburg, Sarasota, and several more throughout the Tampa Bay area.

"The Bradenton community in particular has been incredibly supportive of us since we opened our first location here in 2017. We look forward to being a part of this community for years to come," said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers. "From our first store in Florida, our focus has remained on expanding access to the safe and reliable medications patients ask for, and we continue that today with our 63rd store in the state."

In honor of the Company's brand new dispensary, all patients — from those new to Trulieve to the dedicated Truliever community — will be eligible for a 25% in-store discount at the new Bradenton Manatee dispensary on opening day. In line with policies that have been adopted statewide, all visitors will be required to wear masks inside the dispensary. Additionally, only patients and their state-approved caregivers will be allowed inside the waiting room and dispensary at this time.

ANNOUNCING: Trulieve Bradenton Manatee Opening

WHERE: 4804-4812 Manatee Avenue West, Bradenton, Florida 34209

WHEN: Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at 9:00 AM

In stores and online, patients will find Florida's largest selection of THC and CBD products, available in a variety of delivery methods, including edibles, smokable cannabis, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Trulieve also offers home delivery statewide for patients and convenient in-store pick-up at each of its 63 dispensaries in the state.

To assist patients with ordering, Trulieve has made our entire catalog of products available for online ordering, with in-store pickup, curbside pickup (at select locations), or statewide home delivery options available. In addition, patients can schedule a 30-minute complimentary virtual consultation with a Trulieve certified consultant to help navigate questions on products, devices or to review their doctor's recommendation. To learn more about consultations, click here to read Trulieve's blog.

Furthermore, to assist with CDC recommendations for social distancing and in compliance with additional company-enforced safety guidelines, several measures have been taken to ensure the health and well-being of employees and patients, including modifying the store layout, installation of plexiglass partitions and HEPA air filtration scrubbers in the dispensaries, increasing access to masks and sanitizer throughout the store for staff and visitors, utilizing visual aids to direct traffic throughout the store, and increasing the frequency of deep cleanings for all dispensaries.

Trulieve is closely monitoring the coronavirus situation and will update store policies as needed to ensure the safety of patients and staff; all updates will be shared directly on Trulieve's website as they are enacted.

As the state's leading medical cannabis provider, Trulieve's employees are experienced, knowledgeable, and eager to help patients. Trulieve encourages potential patients, as well as patients who are new to cannabis and our wide array of products, to connect with the staff in-store or through the online chat feature to learn more.

The Office of Medical Marijuana Use recently announced the registry had surpassed 430,000 registered medical marijuana patients with an active ID card, with Trulieve consistently selling approximately half of the state's overall volume per the Florida Department of Health. To support the state's rapidly growing patient base, there are nearly 2,700 registered ordering physicians in the State of Florida.

For more information, please visit www.Trulieve.com.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

To learn more about Trulieve, visit www.Trulieve.com.

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Related Links

https://www.trulieve.com/

