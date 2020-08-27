Trulieve Expands Reach in Pinellas County, Opens New St. Petersburg Location

The Company's 59th location delivers on company mission to provide patients with highest level of cannabis products and customer experience through expanded, direct access to medication

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company based in the United States, announced today the opening of its latest Florida dispensary. Starting on Friday, August 28th, St. Petersburg-Tyrone will be home to the Company's 59th dispensary nationwide and 57th in Florida. It will be the Company's second dispensary in St. Petersburg and will directly support patients throughout Pinellas County.

Located off 22nd Avenue, the dispensary supports Trulieve's goal of expanding and ensuring direct, reliable patient access to medical cannabis across its homestate of Florida. It also joins the Company's 56 other dispensaries statewide, including our St. Petersburg North location and others throughout Tampa and Clearwater.

"We believe in creating a culture of authentic, customer-driven retail experiences, and we've learned a lot about that in our three years in St. Petersburg. Connecting with patients, working with them towards better, natural relief has led to some truly great and innovative products. Thanks to the support of our strong Truliever community, we've been fortunate to see incredible growth since we first opened a store in St. Pete three years ago, and expanding access to the medications they've come to rely on is one of the ways we can say 'thank you,'" said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers. "Trulieve is looking forward to many more years of compassionate care and ground-breaking innovation for our Pinellas patients."

To commemorate the brand-new dispensary, all patients — from those new to Trulieve to the dedicated Truliever community — will be eligible for a 25% in-store discount at the St. Petersburg-Tyrone location on opening day. In line with policies that have been adopted statewide, all visitors will be required to wear masks inside the dispensary. At this time, only patients and their state-approved caregivers will be allowed inside the waiting room and dispensary.

ANNOUNCING: Trulieve St. Petersburg-Tyrone Opening

WHERE: 6752 22nd Avenue N, St. Petersburg, Florida 33710

WHEN: Friday, August 28, 2020, at 9:00 AM

To assist patients with ordering, Trulieve has made our entire catalog of products available for online ordering, with in-store pickup, curbside pickup (at select locations), or statewide home delivery options available. Furthermore, to assist with CDC recommendations for social distancing and in compliance with additional company-enforced safety guidelines, several measures have been taken to ensure the health and well-being of employees and patients, including modifying the store layout, installation of plexiglass partitions and HEPA air filtration scrubbers in the dispensaries, increasing access to masks and sanitizer throughout the store for staff and visitors, utilizing visual aids to direct traffic throughout the store, and increasing the frequency of deep cleanings for all dispensaries.

Trulieve is closely monitoring the coronavirus situation and will update store policies as needed to ensure the safety of patients and staff; all updates will be shared directly on Trulieve's website as they are enacted.

As the state's leading medical cannabis provider, Trulieve's employees are experienced, knowledgeable, and eager to help patients. Trulieve encourages potential patients, as well as patients who are new to cannabis and to our wide array of products, to connect with the staff in-store or through the online chat feature to learn more.

In stores and online, patients will find Florida's largest selection of THC and CBD products, available in a variety of delivery methods, including smokable cannabis, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Trulieve also offers home delivery statewide for patients, and convenient in-store pick-up at its 57 dispensaries in locations across the state from Pensacola to Key West.

The Office of Medical Marijuana Use recently announced the registry was at nearly 400,000 registered medical marijuana patients with an active ID card, with Trulieve consistently selling approximately half of the state's overall volume, per the Florida Department of Health. To support the state's rapidly growing patient base, there are more than 2,500 registered ordering physicians in the State of Florida.

For more information, please visit www.Trulieve.com.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

To learn more about Trulieve, visit www.Trulieve.com.

