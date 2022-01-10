Trulieve First in Florida Market to Offer Live Diamonds, Company's Latest Hydrocarbon Extraction Product

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the launch of Live Diamonds by Muse™. Live Diamonds are the latest innovation from Trulieve's state-of-the-art hydrocarbon extraction lab, the only one of its kind in the state of Florida. The initial product release of 500 units sold out within 24 hours, and Trulieve anticipates another batch of Live Diamonds to become available for sale in February 2022. The launch strain, White Fire Alien, exhibits subtle, natural flavors with a retail price of $45 for 0.5 grams.

"Trulieve is excited to be Florida's first and only dispensary to offer patients the benefits of high-quality cannabis concentrates produced through hydrocarbon extraction, especially Live Diamonds by Muse," said Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve. "Due to the delicate and complex production process, this product will only be available in limited quantities, however we look forward to expanding patient access and continuing to deliver innovative products to our valued patient base here in Florida."

Live Diamonds are created using a proprietary blend of propane and butane in Trulieve's hydrocarbon extraction lab via TruFlower that has been frozen immediately at the time of harvest. The result of the "diamond mining" and production process locks in volatile terpenes and produces a strain-specific, full-spectrum cannabis concentrate that exhibits subtle, natural flavors. "Live" products are generally described as a truly enhanced experience in terms of flavor and appear to offer a broader set of effects for users.

Trulieve patients across Florida can choose from the largest selection of THC and CBD products available in a variety of consumption methods, including smokable flower, concentrates, edibles, capsules, syringes, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Patients have access to beloved brands such as Bellamy Brothers, Bhang, Binske, Blue River, Black Tuna, Love's Oven, O.pen, and Sunshine Cannabis, all available exclusively at Trulieve in Florida.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

