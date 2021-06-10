Trulieve Launches New Innovative Product: Refined Crème

The new concentrate offers patients a high-purity, aromatic, full-spectrum product that contains cannabinoids, and terpenes isolated from a single source -- a first-of-its-kind product in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company based in the United States, announced Refined Crème, a new high-end cannabis concentrate that blends cannabis-derived terpenes to offer patients a unique, elevated level of relief.

Refined Crème is a handcrafted concentrate developed using a cold ethanol extraction method and a careful hand-whipping technique over low heat. The result is an aromatic, creamy, batter-like concentrate that retains the flavor, cannabinoids, terpenes, and the resulting effects from the strain from which it is derived.

"Today's patients are more educated and discerning than ever before; they know about the different cannabinoids in cannabis outside of the traditional THC and CBD," said Trulieve Chief Marketing Officer Valda Coryat. "Patients seek relief in different forms recognizing that the experience is as integral to healing as its effects. You can see, taste, and smell the difference with Refined Crème."

Refined Crème will be available in Trulieve dispensaries across Florida starting Thursday, June 10, 2021, in select Hybrid, Sativa, and Indica strains and will be available in one-gram quantities.

For more information, please visit www.Trulieve.com.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is primarily a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company in the U.S. and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also holds licenses to operate in California, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and West Virginia. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

To learn more about Trulieve, visit www.Trulieve.com.

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Related Links

https://www.trulieve.com/

