Trulieve Launches the Cultivar Collection, a Curated Collection of Premium Flower Strains

Led by Trulieve's master growers, new strains bring unique cannabis to Florida's growing patient base

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company based in the United States, today announced the launch of the Cultivar Collection by Trulieve, a line of high-quality, small-batch cultivar strains. Curated by Trulieve's own master growers, the Cultivar Collection features exclusive strains with unique, premium flavor and terpene profiles. Our Cultivar Collection and will be available at select Trulieve stores starting on Saturday, October 17th.

Each cultivar is grown in rooms specifically designed for small-batch cultivation. Led by Trulieve's master growers, all strains in the Cultivar Collection are individually managed by hand each step of the way, creating a unique harvest.

"Innovation is what drives us as a company. We're constantly looking for additional ways to bring new products, new strain profiles, and even new flavors of classic favorites to patients, ensuring every patient can find the relief they're looking for," said Trulieve's chief marketing officer Valda Coryat. "Each strain in the Cultivar Collection is created using unique genetics. We've paid close attention to every aspect of these cultivars, from their base strains to their terpene profiles. The Cultivar Collection will offer an elevated experience to our Truliever community."

The Cultivar Collection by Trulieve will launch with three exclusive strains: Grape Cake, Sunset Sherbet x Kush Mints, and Rae Bae. The product line will be available in 3.5 gram options. Our Cultivar Collection, with new strains continuously launching, will be available at select stores across Florida.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

