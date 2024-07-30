Trulieve Launches #YesOn3 Product Line to Support Adult Use Campaign in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the launch of a new specialty product line supporting the ballot initiative to legalize adult cannabis use in Florida.

The initial offerings will be available beginning Tuesday, July 30, with the first in a series of product releases and specials leading up to Election Day on Tuesday, November 5. Trulieve's proceeds from #YesOn3 specialty products may be used to support Amendment 3.

#YesOn3 products will include pre-rolls, flower, gummies, and vape cartridges

"We are proud to launch this new product line in support of #YesOn3 and Smart & Safe Florida," said Trulieve's Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers. "Florida adults deserve access to regulated and tested cannabis products, and the freedom to make their own choices about safe, responsible use."

All specialty products support Amendment 3 feature one of two new cannabis strains. The first strain, "Yo3" is a collaboration between Trulieve and Sunshine Cannabis. The second strain, named "Yon3" is a Trulieve-specific strain. #YesOn3 products will include pre-rolls, flower, gummies, and vape cartridges.

For information on how to register to vote in Florida, visit https://registertovoteflorida.gov/home. #YesOn3 yard signs will be available beginning on August 2 for patients to pickup at Florida retail locations while supplies last.

Across Florida, Trulieve offers home delivery, convenient online ordering, and in-store pickup. Veterans receive 20% off every order when they show their military ID, and all first-time guests are eligible for a 60% new customer discount at any Florida Trulieve location. For more information, or to learn how to become a registered patient, please visit Trulieve.com and connect on Instagram or Facebook.

