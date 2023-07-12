Trulieve Opening First Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Ohio

Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

12 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

New Trulieve dispensary in Columbus provides expanded patient access to medical cannabis in the state

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the grand opening of its first medical marijuana dispensary in Columbus, Ohio. Located at 8295 Sancus Blvd, the doors will open at 10 AM on July 12 with ongoing hours of 10 AM7 PM, seven days a week.

"Trulieve is proud to bring the high-quality medical cannabis and elite service Ohio medical cannabis patients deserve," said Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve. "We believe that access improves lives and look forward to making a positive impact on this community."

At Trulieve, customers can choose from a large selection of products available in various dosage forms from friendly and knowledgeable dispensary agents via pre-order or in store. Trulieve is committed to educating and giving back to the communities we operate in through strong partnerships and job opportunities with competitive pay and benefits.

For more information on how to become a registered patient in Ohio and to sign-up for updates, please visit www.Trulieve.com.

About Trulieve 

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

