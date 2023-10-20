Trulieve Opening Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Apollo Beach, Florida

News provided by

Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

20 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

Company celebrates grand opening, offers greater convenience to medical cannabis patients in Hillsborough and Manatee counties

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the opening of a new medical dispensary located at 6586 N U.S. Highway 41 in Apollo Beach, Florida.

Joining nearby Tampa Bay Trulieve locations in Tampa, St. Petersburg and Bradenton, the new Apollo Beach dispensary offers more convenience to patients along the Interstate-75 corridor in southern Hillsborough and northern Manatee counties.

Located at 6586 N U.S. Highway 41, Trulieve's Apollo Beach dispensary will be open 9 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Sundays.
Trulieve will host a grand opening celebration at the new Apollo Beach location beginning at 9 a.m., Saturday, October 21, with partner giveaways, music, specials, discounts, and opportunities to register for upcoming patient education sessions.

"Every time we open a new dispensary we learn a tremendous amount about the patients and communities we serve," said Trulieve's Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers. "Those authentic and reciprocal relationships inform how we carry out our mission to bring medical cannabis to more people through the exceptional customer service experience that Trulieve is known for."

Trulieve's retail professionals are trained to provide personalized, compassionate patient care at every stage throughout an individual's cannabis journey, helping patients choose from a wide selection of high-quality medical cannabis products including smokeable flower, concentrates, edibles, capsules, syringes, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more.

Designed to meet every customer's needs, Trulieve's portfolio of popular in-house brands includes Alchemy, Co2lors, Cultivar Collection, Modern Flower, Momenta, Muse, Roll One, Sweet Talk and Trekkers. Customers also have access to beloved partner brands such as Alien Labs, Binske, Black Tuna, Blue River, Connected Cannabis, DeLisioso, Khalifa Kush, Love's Oven, Miami Mango, O.pen, Seed Junky and Sunshine Cannabis, all available exclusively at Trulieve in Florida.

Trulieve offers statewide home delivery, convenient online ordering, and in-store pickup. Veterans receive 20% off every order when they show their military ID, and all first-time guests are eligible for a 60% new customer discount at any Florida Trulieve location.

The new Apollo Beach dispensary will be open 9 a.m.8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m.8 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, or to learn how to become a registered patient, please visit Trulieve.com and connect on Instagram or Facebook.

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

Facebook: @Trulieve   
Instagram: @Trulieve_   
Twitter: @Trulieve 

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey, Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
[email protected]

Media Contact
Phil Buck, APR, Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
[email protected] 

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

