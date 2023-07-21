Trulieve Opening Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Sanford, Florida

Company announces grand opening and patient education sessions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, announced the grand opening of a new medical dispensary in Sanford, Fla. at 4740 W SR-46. The doors will open on Saturday, July 22 with hours of 9 AM – 8:30 PM Monday through Saturday and 11 AM – 8 PM on Sunday.

"We consistently seek opportunities to better serve medical cannabis patients beyond our convenient locations, great customer service and the broad selection of top-quality products," said Trulieve's Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers. "One of those opportunities is education and we are also making complimentary Elevate Your Knowledge classes available to the Sanford community to advance cannabis health and wellness education."

Trulieve will host a grand opening celebration on Saturday, July 22 at 9 AM with partner giveaways, music, specials, discounts and opportunities to register for upcoming patient education sessions. Trulieve offers statewide home delivery, convenient online ordering, and in-store pickup. As always, all first-time guests are eligible for a 60% new customer discount at any Florida-based location.

Designed to meet every customer's needs, our portfolio of in-house brands includes Alchemy, Co2lors, Cultivar Collection, Modern Flower, Momenta, Muse, Roll One, Sweet Talk and Trekkers. Customers also have access to beloved brands such as Alien Labs, Bellamy Brothers, Bhang, Binske, Blue River, Black Tuna, Connected Cannabis, DeLisioso, Khalifa Kush, Love's Oven, Miami Mango, O.pen and Sunshine Cannabis, all available exclusively at Trulieve in Florida.

For more information, or to learn how to become a registered patient, please visit Trulieve.com and connect on Instagram or Facebook.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

