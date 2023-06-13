Trulieve Opening New Dispensary in Phoenix, Arizona

News provided by

Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

13 Jun, 2023, 07:57 ET

Opening of Trulieve dispensary on Tatum Blvd. continues brand promise of offering the right products at the right price in the right place in growing Phoenix market 

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the opening of a new dispensary in Phoenix, AZ. Located at 16635 N. Tatum Boulevard, the doors will open at 8 AM on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, with ongoing hours of 8 AM to 10 PM seven days a week.

"Trulieve is a proud member of the Arizona community and this new location on Tatum Boulevard is a continuation of our brand promise to deliver exceptional customer experiences, as well as provide the right products at the right price in the right place," said Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve. "This new location will offer a wide variety of popular products including Trulieve brands such as Alchemy, Avenue, Co2lors, loveli, Modern Flower, Muse, and Roll One." 

Trulieve invites the Arizona community to join in celebrating this new recreational marijuana dispensary on Saturday, June 17 with partner giveaways, DJs, a coffee truck, special discounts and more, starting at 8 AM.

Trulieve entered the Arizona market in October 2021 as part of its acquisition of Harvest Health & Recreation, Arizona's largest cannabis retailer. Harvest and Trulieve-affiliated dispensaries in Arizona are in Apache Junction, Avondale, Casa Grande, Chandler, Cottonwood, Glendale, Guadalupe, Mesa, Peoria, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Sierra Vista, Tempe, and Tucson.

For more information on store activations and locations in Arizona, please visit www.trulieve.com/dispensaries/arizona.

About Trulieve 
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

Facebook: @Trulieve 
Instagram: @Trulieve_
Twitter: @Trulieve 

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey, Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
[email protected]

Media Contact
Nicole Yelland, Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (248) 219-9234
[email protected] 

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

