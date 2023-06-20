Trulieve Opening Relocated Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Fort Myers, FL

News provided by

Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

20 Jun, 2023, 07:57 ET

New dispensary hosts grand opening event and expands patient access to medical cannabis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, announced the relocation of a medical dispensary in Fort Myers, Florida. Located at 5660 Bayshore Rd., the new dispensary will be open 9 AM8:30 PM Monday through Saturday and 11 AM8 PM on Sunday.

Trulieve will host a grand opening celebration on Friday, June 23 at 9 AM with partner giveaways, music, food, specials, discounts and more.

Continue Reading
Located at 5660 Bayshore Rd., the new dispensary will be open 9 AM – 8:30 PM Monday through Saturday and 11 AM – 8 PM on Sunday.
Located at 5660 Bayshore Rd., the new dispensary will be open 9 AM – 8:30 PM Monday through Saturday and 11 AM – 8 PM on Sunday.

"Trulieve is proud to strengthen our footprint in Florida, one of our core markets, with a new dispensary in north Fort Myers to provide access to medical cannabis in a convenient location for registered patients," said Trulieve's Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers, "Our leading presence in Florida allows us to build scale and depth to serve medical patients for the long term."

Trulieve offers statewide home delivery, convenient online ordering, and in-store pickup. As always, all first-time guests are eligible for a 60% new customer discount at any Florida-based location.

Designed to meet every customer's needs, our portfolio of in-house brands includes Alchemy, Co2lors, Cultivar Collection, Modern Flower, Momenta, Muse, Roll One and Sweet Talk. Customers also have access to beloved brands such as Alien Labs, Bellamy Brothers, Bhang, Binske, Blue River, Black Tuna, Connected Cannabis, DeLisioso, Khalifa Kush, Love's Oven, Miami Mango, O.pen and Sunshine Cannabis, all available exclusively at Trulieve in Florida.

For more information, or to learn how to become a registered patient, please visit Trulieve.com and connect on Instagram or Facebook.

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

Facebook: @Trulieve 
Instagram: @Trulieve_ 
Twitter: @Trulieve 

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey, Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
[email protected]

Media Contact
Teresa Coulter, VancoreJones Communications
+1 (407) 808-6139
[email protected]

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Also from this source

Trulieve Announces Appointment of Tim Mullany as Chief Financial Officer

Trulieve Opening New Dispensary in Phoenix, Arizona

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.