Trulieve Opens First Location in Sebring

The new dispensary marks 83 locations nationwide for the Company

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company based in the United States, announced today the opening of a brand-new Florida dispensary, the Company's 83rd nationwide. The new location marks Trulieve's first in both Sebring and Highlands County, expanding patient access to Florida's largest and broadest assortment of high-quality medical cannabis products.

The dispensary also supports Trulieve's goal of ensuring direct, reliable access to medical cannabis across its home state of Florida.

"As more people discover the power of medical cannabis and the registry continues to grow, it's important to ensure that all patients are able to access their medication. In addition to access, it's important to bring education and resources to the community, especially if it's in an area that hasn't had a dispensary in the past, like Sebring," said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers. "Our staff is well-trained and excited to serve the Sebring area. We encourage everyone – whether they're an experienced patient or someone looking to start their medical cannabis journey – to reach out and find out more."

In honor of the Company's new dispensary, all patients — from those new to Trulieve to the dedicated Truliever community — will be eligible for a 25% in-store discount at the new dispensary on opening day.

ANNOUNCING: Trulieve Sebring Grand Opening

WHERE: 2058-2076 US Highway 27 N, Sebring, FL 33870

WHEN: Thursday, March 18, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.

In stores and online, patients will find Florida's largest selection of THC and CBD products in a variety of delivery methods, including edibles, smokable cannabis, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Trulieve also offers home delivery statewide for patients and convenient in-store pickup at each of its 78 dispensaries in Florida.

To assist patients with ordering, Trulieve has made the entire catalog of products available for online ordering, with in-store pickup and statewide home delivery options available. Patients can schedule a complimentary 30-minute virtual consultation with a Trulieve certified consultant to help navigate questions on products, devices, or review their doctor's recommendation.

In line with policies adopted statewide, all visitors are required to wear masks for the duration of their dispensary visit. Only patients and their state-approved caregivers will be allowed inside the waiting room and dispensary at this time.

The Office of Medical Marijuana Use recently announced the registry has surpassed 500,000 registered medical marijuana patients with an active ID card, with Trulieve consistently selling approximately half of the state's overall volume per the Florida Department of Health. To support the state's rapidly growing patient base, there are nearly 2,600 registered ordering physicians in the State of Florida.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is primarily a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company in the U.S. and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also has operations in California, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

