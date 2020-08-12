Trulieve Opens New Tampa Dispensary

The company's newest location broadens access to the state's widest-ranging medical cannabis inventory to patients

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) & (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company based in the United States, announced today the opening of its latest storefront. The new location will be home to the Company's 57th dispensary nationwide and 55th in its home state of Florida.

"We are excited to broaden the Trulieve brand in such a supportive community. The Tampa store allows us to continue to bring direct access to patients in the Tampa market," said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers. "We have remained committed to our patients and our mission to expand and ensure safe, reliable patient access statewide. To protect the wellbeing of patients and our employees, we continue to offer in-store pick-up options and direct home delivery statewide."

To commemorate the brand-new dispensary, all patients — from those new to Trulieve to our strong Truliever community — will be eligible for a 25% in-store discount at the Tampa location on opening day. In line with policies that have been adopted statewide, all visitors will be required to wear masks inside the dispensary. At this time, only patients and their state-approved caregivers will be allowed inside the waiting room and dispensary.

ANNOUNCING: Trulieve Tampa Opening

WHERE: 2916 East Busch Boulevard, Tampa, Florida 33612

WHEN: Thursday, August 13, 2020, at 9:00 AM

To assist patients with ordering, Trulieve has made our entire catalog of products available for online ordering, with in-store pickup, curbside pickup (at select locations), or statewide home delivery options available. Furthermore, to assist with CDC recommendations for social distancing and in compliance with additional company-enforced safety guidelines, several measures have been taken to ensure the health and well-being of employees and patients, including modifying the store layout, installation of plexiglass partitions and HEPA air filtration scrubbers in the dispensaries, increasing access to masks and sanitizer throughout the store for staff and visitors, utilizing visual aids to direct traffic throughout the store, and increasing the frequency of deep cleanings for all dispensaries. Trulieve is closely monitoring the coronavirus situation and will update store policies as needed to ensure the safety of patients and staff; all updates will be shared directly on Trulieve's website as they are enacted.

As the state's leading medical cannabis provider, Trulieve's employees are experienced, knowledgeable, and eager to help patients. Trulieve encourages potential patients, as well as patients who are new to cannabis and to our wide array of products, to connect with the staff in-store or through the online chat feature to learn more.

In stores and online, patients will find Florida's largest selection of THC and CBD products, available in a variety of delivery methods, including smokable cannabis, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Trulieve also offers home delivery statewide for patients, and convenient in-store pick-up at its 55 dispensaries in locations across the state from Pensacola to Key West.

The Office of Medical Marijuana Use recently announced the registry was quickly approaching 385,000 registered medical marijuana patients with an active ID card, with Trulieve consistently selling approximately half of the state's overall volume, per the Florida Department of Health. There are more than 2,500 registered ordering physicians in the State of Florida as well.

For more information, please visit www.Trulieve.com.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

To learn more about Trulieve, visit www.Trulieve.com.

