Trulieve to Open Florida Medical Cannabis Dispensaries in Crawfordville and Crestview

Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

27 Dec, 2023, 08:15 ET

Grand opening celebrations in Crawfordville Friday and Crestview Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the opening of two new medical dispensaries in Crawfordville and Crestview, Florida.

Grand opening celebrations will be held in Crawfordville on Friday, December 29 and Crestview on Saturday, December 30. Both events begin at 9 a.m., featuring music, specials, discounts, and opportunities to register for upcoming patient education sessions.

Trulieve Crestview, located at 2150 South Ferdon Blvd., will be open 9 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Sundays.
"We are excited to open these dispensaries, providing high quality products and service for Florida patients in the Big Bend and Panhandle regions," said Trulieve's Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers.

Trulieve Crawfordville Dispensary Express, located at 2615 Crawfordville Highway, is the Company's first dispensary dedicated solely to express pickup orders. Customers at this location will place online orders on the Trulieve website ahead of fast and convenient express pickup service.

Trulieve Crestview, located at 2150 South Ferdon Blvd., will offer both walk-in and pickup service. Across Florida, Trulieve offers home delivery, convenient online ordering, and in-store pickup. Veterans receive 20% off every order when they show their military ID, and all first-time guests are eligible for a 60% new customer discount at any Florida Trulieve location.

Both locations will carry a wide variety of popular products including Trulieve's portfolio of in-house brands such as Alchemy, Co2lors, Cultivar Collection, Modern Flower, Momenta, Muse, Roll One, Sweet Talk and Trekkers. Customers will also have access to beloved partner brands such as Alien Labs, Binske, Black Tuna, Blue River, Connected Cannabis, DeLisioso, Khalifa Kush, Love's Oven, Miami Mango, O.pen, Seed Junky and Sunshine Cannabis, all available exclusively at Trulieve in Florida.

Both new dispensaries will be open 9 a.m.8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m.8 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, or to learn how to become a registered patient, please visit Trulieve.com and connect on Instagram or Facebook.

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey, Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
[email protected]

Media Contact
Phil Buck, APR, Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
[email protected]

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

