Trulieve Wins Stevie® Award in 2021 American Business Awards® for Achievement in Growth

Leading cannabis multi-state operator recognized for successful business expansion

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. ("Trulieve" or "The Company") (CSE: TRUL) (OTC: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced it has been named a winner of a Silver Stevie® Award for Achievement in Growth in the 19th Annual American Business Awards®. The awards recognize businesses that have excelled in further developing their operations through various avenues such as mergers and acquisitions and corporate expansion.

"After an unprecedented 2020, we are proud to be recognized for our growth and expansion into new markets," said Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve. "We look forward to building on this momentum as we drive further expansion across North America, including operations in Pennsylvania and the opening of Massachusetts in our northeast hub, bringing our high-quality cannabis products and unmatched customer service to more patients and consumers."

Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 250 professionals worldwide. Winners will be celebrated during a virtual awards ceremony on Wednesday, June 30 at 2:00 pm ET.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. To view the complete list of winners in the Achievement Awards categories, visit the Stevie Awards website .

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference . Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

About Trulieve

Trulieve is primarily a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company in the U.S. and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also has licenses and operates in California, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

To learn more about Trulieve, visit www.Trulieve.com .

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the ‎content of this news release.‎

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Related Links

https://www.trulieve.com/

