TruLife Distribution Accelerates Pharmacy Channel Expansion for Bodyceuticals With B-Alive Vitamins Partnership

The Brand Management and Distribution Partner Continues Its Independent Retailer Roll Out for Its Calendula-Based Skincare Customer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bodyceuticals continues to rapidly expand across its home region of California. The award-winning calendula-based skincare brand has benefited from a regional rollout spearheaded by the experienced brand management and distribution team at TruLife Distribution. As TruLife Distribution reviews the progress made since onboarding Bodyceuticals in 2024, it credits a string of smaller placements — including one in B-Alive Vitamins in Fresno, California — for Bodyceuticals' growing recognition and trust in the health and wellness community.

"From the beginning, Brian and his team at TruLife have understood that our growth isn't just about landing the biggest names. It's about being on the right shelves," said Paula Herrera, owner of Bodyceuticals. "B-Alive Vitamins has been in business since 1992. It has a core of diehard wellness enthusiasts that it serves in Fresno, one of our key targets for regional growth during this season. Strategic placements with trusted wellness destinations like this are key to building buy-in from a community that is rightly skeptical of promises, reads every label, and puts their money behind smaller shops like these because they trust their vetting process."

The placement in B-Alive Vitamins is one of over a dozen similar new partnerships for Bodyceuticals. Each of these is part of a robust independent retailer rollout strategy that TruLife Distribution's team has created to expand the retail footprint for the award-winning calendula-based natural skincare brand's products.

Along with expanding Bodyceuticals' retailer network, TruLife Distribution has brought a strong degree of responsiveness and proactive retailer partnership execution that Paula and her team find refreshing. "They have helped us build real credibility with shoppers," she said. "They are helping connect us with people who genuinely care about the painstaking standards that go into creating sustainable, healthy skincare products — and are willing to support that process with their own hard-earned money."

Gould is also excited for Bodyceuticals' ongoing growth. The TruLife Distribution CEO understands that the most sustainable expansion comes from a cross of big-name retailers and smaller, high-trust shops.

"Pharmacy and vitamin retailers like B-Alive Vitamins are where wellness decisions happen every day," said Gould. "As we expand Bodyceuticals into these channels, our goal is simple. We are using ethical, transparent, high-performance execution with the most committed audiences. The goal is to build awareness, buy-in, and trust that makes it easy for shoppers to discover better skincare on the same shelves, right alongside their supplements."

It is a strategy that continues to show results, including recent placements in regional natural retailer powerhouses, like MOMs Organic Market, Kimberton Whole Foods, and more than a dozen other regional retailers with fiercely loyal followings of health enthusiasts.

About TruLife Distribution

TruLife Distribution is the brainchild of Brian Gould, whose extensive industry knowledge comes from both personal experience and familial expertise stemming from three previous generations of manufacturing and retail distribution professionals. His company has a robust brick-and-mortar distribution network, is run by a team of veteran professionals, and offers a full-service experience that includes sales, marketing, and distribution. Learn more about TruLife Distribution at trulifedist.com.

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SOURCE TruLife Distribution