TruLife Distribution Attends Alt Beverage Expo

The Nutraceutical Marketing and Distribution Agency Had Executives in Attendance at the Premier Trade Show in West Palm Beach in February

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TruLife Distribution has built a reputation around its national reach. The marketing distribution company has a presence across America, placing products on the shelves of health and wellness retailers from coast to coast. Part of this process has included an effort to maintain a presence at top industry trade shows, and the company was excited to have some of its top brass on location for the recent Alt Beverage Expo in Florida.

"We were excited to be there and to see the new innovations coming to the market in 2026," said Jimmie Carmeci, Director of Operations at TruLife Distribution. "There is a lot of innovation in the CBD and THC space right now, which was interesting. There were also a lot of great new takes on energy and relaxation. Our team has been operating in this space for so long, and we know it's always changing. It's important to keep up with the trends and shifts in consumer interests, and we're excited to see where it's going in the months ahead."

Carmeci also praised the diversity of businesses at the event. "We were also able to see brands in the early stages, right through to well-established household names," he said, adding, "It was a particularly good opportunity to learn about new brands and hear from founders about their stories."

While TruLife Distribution travels nationally to attend trade shows, the Alt Beverage Expo took place right in the agency's backyard in West Palm Beach at the Convention Center from February 27-28. The premiere beverage-focused trade show is known for a focus on alternative, functional, and non-alcoholic beverages and operates as a crossroads for buyers, retailers, brands, influencers, and consumers in a single, immersive experience.

Maintaining a presence at trade shows like this is par for the course for Carmeci and the TruLife Distribution team. In the fall of 2025, TruLife had members present at the ECRM Gathering in Palm Beach Gardens, as well. Its team looks forward to a busy 2026 season, attending similar in-person events where they can both learn about and present many of the most impressive nutraceutical and wellness products on the market.

"Our network of retail leaders has never been stronger," said Brian Gould, CEO and founder of TruLife Distribution. "Our sales experts have spent years cultivating a robust network of top chains across the country. Whether you're trying to list on e-commerce platforms or you're looking for shelf space in brick-and-mortar storefronts, we understand what it takes to move health and wellness inventory in the competitive North American market. We look forward to proving that once again in 2026, and the Alt Beverage Expo was just the tip of the iceberg."

About TruLife Distribution

TruLife Distribution is the brainchild of Brian Gould, whose extensive industry knowledge comes from both personal experience and familial expertise stemming from three previous generations of manufacturing and retail distribution professionals. His company has a robust brick-and-mortar distribution network, is run by a team of veteran professionals, and offers a full-service experience that includes sales, marketing, and distribution. Learn more about TruLife Distribution at trulifedist.com.

Media Contact:

TruLife Distribution

(954) 414-0380

[email protected]

SOURCE TruLife Distribution