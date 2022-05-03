TruLife Distribution Attends Cosmoprof 2022

After Years of Reduced In-Person Activity Due to Social Distancing, the U.S. Marketing and Distribution Agency Was Able to Attend the International Cosmetics Events

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna is an event that has operated as a crown jewel of the cosmetic industry for over half a century. 2022 marks the 53rd year of the annual gathering, which took place in the Exhibition Center in Bologna, Italy. Cosmoprof 2022 was rescheduled to its dates of April 28th to May 2nd specifically to facilitate the participation of international companies that wished to attend the in-person event — a group that included representatives from TruLife Distribution.

TruLife Distribution is a U.S.-based company that helps with the marketing and distribution of health and wellness manufacturers from around the globe. Attending Cosmoprof's event in the Exhibition Center in Bologna, Italy was a no-brainer for TruLife Distribution as it seeks to reignite face-to-face meetings with potential brands looking to enter the world's largest marketplace.

The trade show remains one of the premier international events for the cosmetic industry. The massive 3-in-1 fair covers over 2 million square feet and includes three different salons that represent specific distribution channels and sectors of the cosmetics supply chain.

This naturally makes it a crossroads for professionals from all across the industry. That means, along with offering a large selection of high-quality educational resources, Cosmoprof is also an excellent networking event — a factor that TruLife Distribution utilized during its time attending the Exhibition.

"Our team used our time at Cosmoprof to meet in person with potential health and wellness-focused cosmetic brands," says TruLife Distribution CEO and founder Brian Gould, "This was a great opportunity to get back out in person after being physically apart for the past couple of years thanks to the pandemic. Cosmoprof gave us a fresh chance to meet directly with brand manufacturers seeking to expand their business into the United States."

Gould goes on to explain that his company has created a robust network of retail buyers, many of whom have a strong demand for unique, high-quality skincare products from across the world. The TruLife Distribution team is hopeful that its time spent networking at Cosmoprof 2022 will ultimately help them find ambitious new brands that are ready to take the leap into the big leagues of the North American health and wellness cosmetic scene. For those that are prepared, TruLife Distribution's elite team of experienced marketing and distribution professionals will be ready to assist them every step of the way.

About TruLife Distribution: TruLife Distribution is the brainchild of Brian Gould, whose extensive industry knowledge comes from both personal experience and familial expertise stemming from three generations of manufacturing and retail distribution professionals. His company has a robust brick-and-mortar distribution network, is run by a team of veteran professionals, and offers a full-service experience that includes sales, marketing, and distribution. Learn more about TruLife Distribution at trulifedist.com .

