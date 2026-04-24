TruLife Distribution Brings Bodyceuticals to HEALCon 2026

The Growing Brand Management and Distribution Agency Continues to Deliver Results for Its Skincare Client

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TruLife Distribution has represented Bodyceuticals since 2024 and has secured numerous placements for the natural skincare brand at prominent retailers in the northwest United States as well as across the country. The brand has experienced significant growth, and the team at TruLife expects that trend to continue heading into the NANP's annual HEALCon 2026 conference and expo.

HEALCon 2026 begins on April 30th and will run through May 3rd in Bellevue, Washington. This is the NANP's tentpole annual event. It is designed to bring together many of the top nutrition professionals, educators, and retail, manufacturing, and distribution partners from across the nation — including TruLife Distribution and its client, Bodyceuticals.

"We are excited to represent Bodyceuticals at another signature health and wellness event," said Brian Gould, founder and CEO of TruLife Distribution. "Our brand management and distribution agency has built incredible momentum around Bodyceuticals in the past couple of years. We've seen pickups in dozens of retailers across Northern California and well beyond that region, too. Bringing the brand up to Washington is another great step, and we're proud to see it spread its footprint in this traditionally competitive market."

Bodyceuticals is an award-winning skincare brand known for its natural approach to creating calendula-based skincare products. This includes a variety of lip balms, facial creams, massage oils, and similar beauty products. Bodyceutical's formulas are artisan-crafted, micro-distilled, and use a small-batch manufacturing process. They are made with farm-grown botanicals and sustainable practices.

The fact that Gould and his team have been able to find such impressive and sustained success with Bodyceuticals isn't unique. TruLife Distribution has helped hundreds of nutraceutical and wellness brands (both domestic and international) expand their footprint in the U.S. since Gould launched his long-awaited brand management and distribution agency in 2019.

Much of the group's success is due to a multi-faceted, synergistic approach to promotion and distribution. This was developed during a lifetime spent operating at a high level in a competitive market.

"I was born into this industry," Gould said. "I know what it takes to help a brand succeed, and I've seen that process change over the years. I've built a team that shares my passion and understanding, too. We've used it to spark incredible growth with clients in the past and present — and Bodyceuticals is a great example of what that looks like. We're excited to see the company shine out at HEALCon, and the best part is that we're just getting started for the 2026 season. There's so much more to come for Bodyceuticals and all of our customer brands in the months ahead."

About TruLife Distribution

TruLife Distribution is the brainchild of Brian Gould, whose extensive industry knowledge comes from both personal experience and familial expertise stemming from three previous generations of manufacturing and retail distribution professionals. His company has a robust brick-and-mortar distribution network, is run by a team of veteran professionals, and offers a full-service experience that includes sales, marketing, and distribution. Learn more about TruLife Distribution at trulifedist.com.

Media Contact:

TruLife Distribution

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SOURCE TruLife Distribution