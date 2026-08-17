TruLife Distribution CEO Brian Gould Identifies 5 Factors That Determine U.S. Retail Readiness

Ahead of Newtopia NOW 2026 and upcoming retail buyer meetings, Gould outlines the commercial fundamentals that separate innovative wellness products from retail-ready brands

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As emerging health and wellness brands prepare for U.S. expansion, TruLife Distribution founder and CEO Brian Gould says one distinction is often overlooked: developing a strong product and building a retail-ready brand are not the same thing.

Drawing on more than two decades in the health and wellness industry and years of conversations with brands, manufacturers and retail buyers, Gould identifies five areas companies should evaluate before committing significant resources to U.S. retail expansion.

1. Differentiation

Retail buyers evaluate products in an increasingly crowded marketplace. Brands need to communicate quickly what makes their product meaningfully different, who it is designed for and why it deserves consideration alongside established competitors.

A compelling formulation, ingredient or founder story can generate initial interest, but Gould says the commercial proposition must also be easy to understand.

"Founders naturally know every detail about what makes their product special, but a buyer may have a limited amount of time to understand the opportunity," Gould said. "If the differentiation takes 15 minutes to explain, the positioning probably needs more work."

2. Pricing Architecture

Retail readiness requires more than establishing an attractive suggested retail price. Brands need to understand the economics throughout the distribution chain, including wholesale pricing, retailer and distributor margins, promotional expectations and how those requirements affect profitability.

For international brands, this can be particularly challenging. A pricing structure that works in a direct-to-consumer business or another country may not translate effectively to the U.S. retail environment.

3. SKU Discipline

More choice is not always better. Emerging brands frequently want to introduce buyers to their entire product portfolio. Gould encourages companies to first identify the products with the clearest U.S. retail opportunity.

A focused assortment can make a brand easier for buyers to understand while allowing companies to concentrate inventory, marketing and promotional resources behind the products most likely to establish an initial foothold.

"The first objective isn't necessarily to get every SKU onto the shelf," Gould said. "It's to identify which products give the retailer and consumer the clearest reason to say yes to the brand."

4. Regulatory and Claims Readiness

Labels, marketing language and product claims must be appropriate for the U.S. market. This is particularly important for international companies, where language acceptable in another market may not translate directly to the United States.

Addressing potential issues before products reach buyers can help brands avoid costly packaging changes, delays and repositioning after inventory and marketing materials have already been produced.

5. Sell-Through Strategy

Placement is only the beginning. Brands need a credible strategy for generating consumer awareness, retailer education, trial, repeat purchases and sustainable product movement after reaching the shelf.

Gould believes this is one of the most important distinctions between securing an initial retail opportunity and building a long-term retail business.

"A great product and a retail-ready brand are not the same thing," Gould said. "Getting a buyer interested is one challenge. The bigger question is what happens after the product reaches the shelf. If there isn't a credible answer to that question, placement alone isn't enough."

The framework comes as Gould prepares to attend Newtopia NOW 2026 in Denver, where he will meet with emerging domestic and international health and wellness brands. Those conversations come ahead of TruLife's upcoming retail buyer meetings and continued evaluation of products for U.S. market opportunities.

"For emerging and international brands, U.S. expansion can require a significant commitment of capital and time before meaningful retail revenue is generated," Gould said. "The earlier a company identifies gaps in positioning, pricing, claims, assortment or sell-through strategy, the better opportunity it has to address them before making the largest investments."

TruLife plans to continue sharing observations from its conversations with emerging brands and retail industry decision-makers throughout 2026, with a focus on the factors influencing retail readiness, market entry and sustainable growth.

About TruLife Distribution

TruLife Distribution is a U.S.-based brand management and commercialization company specializing in health, wellness, sports nutrition, functional foods, beverages, beauty, and personal care products. Acting as an extension of the brands it represents, TruLife provides retail readiness, sales execution, retailer engagement, public relations, marketing coordination, and ongoing brand management services to support successful growth throughout the United States.

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SOURCE TruLife Distribution